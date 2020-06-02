Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has extended a curfew for a fourth night, June 2, ahead of planned protests in Downtown. The curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. and continue until sunrise on Wednesday, June 3.

Protests are expected this afternoon and evening at Centennial Olympic Park, the State Capitol and the Municipal Court building, according to social media posts.

The Atlanta Police Department said it has made nearly 400 arrests since protests against the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police began on May 29.