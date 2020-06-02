An 89-year-old pedestrian struck on a Brookhaven sidewalk May 21 by an alleged drunk driver has died, police say. The driver is now charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle.

The incident occured at the Atler at Brookhaven apartments at 3833 Peachtree Road. Sima Pevzner of Brookhaven was walking on the sidewalk, according to BPD, when a vehicle drove out of the apartment complex’s parking area, left the roadway and struck her. BPD originally identified the vehicle as a Toyota but now say it was a Lexus.

The driver was identified by BPD as Patricia Warrington Long, 53, of Brookhaven. BPD says that after striking Pevzner, Long left the scene, but was located later by officers.

Pevzer was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries May 31, according to BPD.

Long already faced several charges in the incident, including hit-and-run, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while declared to be a habitual violator, driving with a revoked or suspended license, failure to maintain lane and obstruction of a police officer.