The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 135 new COVID-19 diagnoses between May 27 and June 1 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The diagnoses increased in all of the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs. But new diagnoses in the previous 14 days trended downward in both cities.

As of June 1, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,117 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,007 on May 27. Sandy Springs had 426 diagnoses, up from 401. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46.6% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.4% of the total.

In the previous 14 days before June 1, the part of Atlanta within Fulton had 258 new diagnoses, down from 283 as of May 27. Sandy Springs had 59 new diagnoses in that same 14-day period, down from 81 as of May 27.

There was an intervening update report on May 29 mentioned in the June 1 document, but it has not been published by the county.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 245 cases and their home city was unknown in 438 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of May 27 was 4,365, up from 4,060 on May 22. Of those, 211 died, or about 4.8%; about 18.6% were hospitalized. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for 24.2% of diagnoses and 43.6% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the May 27 and June 1 reports, and the number of new cases with the past 14 days, were as follows:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 111 (up from 102); New in 14 days: 24 (up from 16)

30326: Total: 28 (up from 27); New in 14 days: fewer than 10 (no change)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 104 (up from 101); New in 14 days: 11 (down from 19)

30350: Total: 95 (up from 86); New in 14 days: 11 (down from 14)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 109 (up from 99); New in 14 days: 24 (up from 18)

30342: Total: 225 (up from 209); New in 14 days: 37 (down from 49)