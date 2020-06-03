A total of $15,000 in reward money is offered as federal authorities seek thieves who stole 42 firearms from a Buckhead shop during rioting and looting on May 30.

About three separate groups with seven suspects burglarized Chuck’s Firearms at 761A Miami Circle, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m., while looters were hitting Phipps Plaza mall and other Buckhead locations as rioting spun out of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Surveillance images released by the ATF showed some suspects wearing skull masks. One vehicle the ATF says was involved was described as a light-colored, four-door sedan.

“We take this crime very seriously,” said Arthur Peralta, the special agent in charge of the ATF’s Atlanta Field Division, in a press release. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense that results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”

Chuck’s Firearms has been a fixture of Buckhead in various locations since 1971.

The reward money, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, is offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade organization.

Anyone with information call call 1-800-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or send tips online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips or reportit.com.