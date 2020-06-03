The city of Atlanta has extended the nighttime curfew through Sunday night as the George Floyd protests show no signs of letting up.

For tonight, June 3, and Thursday, June 4, the curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. just like it has for the last four nights. Starting Friday, June 5, the curfew will begin an hour earlier at 8 p.m. The curfews end at sunrise.

Exceptions to the curfew apply to those seeking medical help, those working, first responders and homeless people.

More than 400 people have been arrested since Friday during the protests, which will continue today at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown and in the Decatur Square at 3 p.m.