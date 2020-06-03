A candlelight vigil was scheduled to be held June 3 for a man who was shot to death near Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle Shopping Center May 31, according to social media posts.

Police identified the victim as Demarcus Lee, who is also known as Marc “M-Deezy” Lee in the vigil posts. He was founded dead around 10:10 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 2382 Peachtree Road with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The killing occurred while protests and rioting were happening in the Downtown area, and two days after looting from previous riots hit the area of the shopping center. APD said homicide detectives believe “there is no connection to any of the protests or riots.”

The vigil was scheduled for 8 p.m. at Peachtree Battle Avenue and Peachtree Road.