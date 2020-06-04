Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 polling places in DeKalb County have been temporarily relocated for the June 9 election.

Eight of the location changes are in Dunwoody or Brookhaven precincts and include: Ashford Parkside, Dunwoody 2, Georgetown Square, Mt. Vernon West, Silver Lake, Skyland, Tilly Mill and Winters Chapel.

The full list of changes, which include the precincts, current polling location and new location, is available here.

Each location change could be anywhere from less than half a mile to a little over 3 miles away from the original location. Many of the locations have changed from churches or senior residences to public schools or recreation department buildings.

Voters can also use an absentee ballot, which are available from the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office either online at DeKalbVotes.com, by email at absenteeballot@dekalbvountyga.gov or by phone at 404-298-4020.

DeKalb County has seven drop boxes around the county for absentee ballots including at Exchange Park and the city halls in Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Stone Mountain and Stonecrest.

The last day to submit absentee ballot applications is Friday, June 5, which is also the last day to vote early in person.

More information about this year’s election can be found on the DeKalb County website.