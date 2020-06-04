Sandy Springs residents can attend a Zoom meeting to give feedback on how the city should update its Transportation Master Plan in one of two sessions on June 18.

After participating in one of the sessions, city residents can take an online survey about the plan.

The city hasn’t updated the plan since its adoption in 2008. Since then changes have taken place including roundabouts, the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project, and increased traffic.

The purpose of the plan is to identify transportation projects and policies to improve mobility and safety, with recommendations on those ideas. Some of the preliminary goals include the promotion of an interconnected, efficient system and maintaining the existing transportation system.

Both Zoom virtual meetings will be held June 18 and will cover the same information. The first one-hour session begins at noon. The second session starts at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will start with a short presentation with a vision and goals overview. Residents will then get a chance to provide input.

Residents must preregister to participate at spr.gs/tmp.

The city will post materials from the meetings on the city’s website and open a survey after the sessions. The public can fill out the survey until July 17.