Los Niños Primero, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit serving low-income Latino families, has issued a statement of solidarity with black communities and declared that “Black Lives Matter.”

“Los Niños Primero honors our black brothers and sisters in their 400-year struggle for equality,” reads the heading of the statement issued June 5 by Executive Director Maritza Morelli and board chairman Ken Mead.

The statement included a lengthy quote from Martin Luther King Jr. containing his famous phrase, “We must all learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools.”

“Los Niños Primero is keenly aware that the racial pressures are borne disproportionately by our Latino brothers and sisters, as well,” the statement says, “and we join hands with both communities to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hope for equality a reality for all.”

The statement comes amid nationwide protests about racism and policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Morelli recently received the Latin American Association’s “Inspiration Award” for the nonprofit’s work providing educational and arts programming to children, youths and families. The LAA also issued a statement calling for conversations about ending racism.