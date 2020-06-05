The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

June 6-7, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 5-7 and 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

June 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

June 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

June 6-7, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

June 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

June 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

June 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

June 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

June 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Abernathy Road, one right lane.

June 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Hammond Drive, various lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

June 5 and 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

June 5-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

June 5-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

June 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes and three left lanes.

June 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Jun 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

June 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

June 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

June 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

June 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On June 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, Ga. 400 northbound between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On June 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, Ga. 400 southbound between Spalding Drive and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On June 5 and 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On June 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.