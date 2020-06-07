The coronavirus pandemic threw many graduation ceremony traditions into disarray. Car parades of teachers, students and parents became a popular stand-in for the traditional diploma walk-through. The following are the valedictorians and salutatorians of the class of 2020 as they were announced so far.
Chamblee High
Nevin Aresh and Hattie Carter (V), Md Alam and Rachael Jackson (S)
Cross Keys High
Kristy Nguyen (V), Kitty Leung (S)
Dunwoody High
Sophia Gavalas (V), Justin Jasper (S)
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School
Nick Reddy (V), Matthew Raeside (S)
Lovett School
Sarah Packman (V), Lily Siegel (S)
Marist School
Lucas Gonzalez (V), Charlie Callahan (S)
North Atlanta High
Emily Song (V), Soleil Golden (S)
Pace Academy
Aidan Gannon (V), Sophie Lettes (S)
Riverwood International Charter School
Hayes Miller (V), Chandler McCleskey (S)
St. Pius X School Catholic High
Nicole Gresham (V), Daniel Buckley (S)
Weber School
Caroline Schneider (V), Isaac Goldman (S)
Westminster Schools
Anup Bottu and Lauren Kennedy (V), Albert Liang and Laura Sams (S)