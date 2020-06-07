The coronavirus pandemic threw many graduation ceremony traditions into disarray. Car parades of teachers, students and parents became a popular stand-in for the traditional diploma walk-through. The following are the valedictorians and salutatorians of the class of 2020 as they were announced so far.

Chamblee High

Nevin Aresh and Hattie Carter (V), Md Alam and Rachael Jackson (S)

Cross Keys High

Kristy Nguyen (V), Kitty Leung (S)

Dunwoody High

Sophia Gavalas (V), Justin Jasper (S)

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School

Nick Reddy (V), Matthew Raeside (S)

Lovett School

Sarah Packman (V), Lily Siegel (S)

Marist School

Lucas Gonzalez (V), Charlie Callahan (S)

North Atlanta High

Emily Song (V), Soleil Golden (S)

Pace Academy

Aidan Gannon (V), Sophie Lettes (S)

Riverwood International Charter School

Hayes Miller (V), Chandler McCleskey (S)

St. Pius X School Catholic High

Nicole Gresham (V), Daniel Buckley (S)

Weber School

Caroline Schneider (V), Isaac Goldman (S)

Westminster Schools

Anup Bottu and Lauren Kennedy (V), Albert Liang and Laura Sams (S)