A North Carolina man is accused of murdering a woman in a Sandy Springs hotel parking lot, then attempting to escape in a series of carjackings where he shot a motorist, crashed a car and was hit by a vehicle.

The Sandy Springs Police Department says officers were called to the Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites Hotel at 6120 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center around 7:30 p.m. on June 6. They found a woman inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Sherika Monique Little, 24, of Wadesboro, North Carolina, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to SSPD, several witnesses said a suspect had fled on foot. A short time later, a suspect matching the description attempted and failed to carjack a vehicle at the intersection of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive, shooting the driver in the arm in the process. The injuries to the driver, a Covington resident, were described by SSPD as non-life-threatening.

The suspect successfully carjacked another vehicle, SSPD said, but crashed a short time later in the area of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Central Park Drive, near the Cox Enterprises corporate headquarters. He attempted to carjack other vehicles on Peachtree-Dunwoody and was struck by one of them, according to SSPD. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot and was caught by officers, SSPD said.

The suspect is identified as Fortune Jaquan Spencer, 25, of Lilesville, North Carolina. SSPD says Spencer and Little were in a relationship and the killing was believed to be a case of domestic violence.

Spencer faces initial charges of murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, motor vehicle hijacking, attempted motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact SSPD Detective Morgan at 770-551-2591 or WMorgan@SandySpringsga.gov.