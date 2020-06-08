Election Day is Tuesday, June 9, for the primary and special elections.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting was plagued with problems related to coronavirus pandemic precautions, including long lines. Many polling places have moved because facilities like senior centers cannot house polls during the pandemic. Be sure to confirm your polling place through the state voter registration website.

For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to select races on the DeKalb County ballot, click here.

For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to select races on the Fulton County ballot, click here.