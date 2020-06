Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore will speak at a Buckhead Business Association virtual meeting June 11.

Her appearance comes as local businesses work to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and following recent looting and vandalism of some businesses in Buckhead.

Moore will appear in the BBA’s “Second Cup” event, scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Attendance is free but registration is required. For more information, see the BBA website here.