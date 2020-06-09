The city of Atlanta’s economic development agency will offer grants to small businesses damaged in recent vandalism and riots related to the George Floyd protests.

Many downtown businesses have been vandalized and some looted, and Buckhead saw a rash of looting, vandalism and arson the night of May 29-30.

A June 9 announcement of Invest Atlanta’s new “CoA Recovery Fund” did not use any of those terms, instead referring only to “damages” and “losses” from businesses “adversely impacted following the peaceful demonstrations…”

“The peaceful protests taking place here in Atlanta and around the world have sent a clear message on the need to address systemic racism in our nation at a deeper level,” said Bottoms in a press release. “Unfortunately, in the midst of the peaceful protests, we witnessed a small and destructive group cause damage to businesses in our city.”

It was not immediately stated how much money is in the fund.

Businesses can receive grants up to $10,000, which can be used to reimburse an insurance deductible or pay directly for damages that cost less than the deductible.

Businesses must apply for the grants. To be eligible, a business must have a current city of Atlanta business license; demonstrate the damages came from the recent protests; and have been in business for more than one year and have more than one year remaining on their lease.

Initial funding will be targeted at businesses with one to nine employees and annual revenues of $300,000 or less.

For more information, see the Invest Atlanta website here.