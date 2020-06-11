The races for DeKalb County sheriff and the Districts 1 and 6 commission seats are headed to runoffs, while Anna Hill clinched a win for the District 1 Board of Education seat.

The results slowly trickled in from the precincts after long lines and machine malfunctions made June 9 a voting nightmare in metro Atlanta.

As of the afternoon of June 11, about 90% of the precinct votes were counted, including Election Day, early voting and absentee ballots.

Runoffs will be Aug. 11, and the general election will be Nov. 3.

With about 102,600 votes cast, which is about 19% of all registered voters in the county, here’s a roundup of who was leading in local elections.

Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox led both sheriff’s races but didn’t garner enough votes to outright win either election.

Maddox took over the position in November 2019 after former Sheriff Jeff Mann amid a years-long fight for his law enforcement certification after pleading guilty for committing “prohibited conduct” in a park.

The seat was scheduled for a March nonpartisan special election to determine who would lead the office for the rest of the year but was postponed until June 9 because of COVID-19. The delay pushed the special election to coincide with the regular primary, which will determine who will serve a full four-year term starting in 2021.

Maddox had 30% of votes for the special and 42% of votes in the Democratic primary, pushing both races into a runoff.

Ruth “The Truth” Stringer and Antonio “Block” Johnson had the second- and third-most votes in the both races. Maddox had 15,000 votes more than either runner up in both races.

The winner of the special election runoff will take the sheriff’s position for the rest of the year. The winner of the Democratic primary runoff will face Republican Harold Dennis, who did not have a primary opponent, in November.

Commission District 1

The DeKalb County Commission District 1 race also looks like a runoff at 95% of the precincts reporting.

Political newcomer Cynthia Yaxon had 34% of the vote, while Robert Patrick and M.D. Naser trailed with 21% and 19%, respectively, in the Democratic primary.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican incumbent Nancy Jester in November to determine who will represent the north DeKalb area of Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Doraville.

Commission Super District 6

At 96% of the precincts reporting, the seat for the west half of DeKalb County also looks like a runoff. Three Democrats are vying for the seat: Maryam Ahmad, Emily Halevy and Edward “Ted” Terry.

Ahmad had 37% of the votes, followed by Terry with 28% and Halevy with 23%.

No Republicans are running for the seat, so whoever wins the runoff will take the position come January.

The winner will replace District 6 commissioner Kathie Gannon, who decided not to run again after 15 years on commission.

Board of Education District 1

With 91% of precincts reporting, Anna Hill looked like the winner for the District 1 seat on the DeKalb County Board of Education.

Hill had 54% while her opponent Andrew Ziffer had 32%.

Hill was endorsed by current District 1 member Stan Jester, who has held the position since 2014. District 1 represents parts of Dunwoody, Chamblee, Brookhaven and Doraville.