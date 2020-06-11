The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 178 net new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 10 and June 3 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The diagnoses increased in all of the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs. But the 14-day trend was down over the previous 14-day period in both cities and most ZIP codes.

As of June 10, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,319 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,172 on June 3. Sandy Springs had 478 diagnoses, up from 447. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46.6% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.6% of the total.

There was an intervening update report on June 8 that was published simultaneously with the June 10 report.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 255 cases and their home city was unknown in 480 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 10 was 4,980, up from 4,673 on June 3. Of those, 273 died, or about 5.5%; about 19% were hospitalized. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 24% of diagnoses and 53.5% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 3 and June 10 reports were as follows. In 30305, the 14-day trend was up; in 30326, the 14-day trend stayed the same; and in the others the trend was down.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 150 (up from 126)

30326: Total: 30 (up from 29)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 119 (up from 112)

30350: Total: 116 (up from 102)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 112 (up from 108)

30342: Total: 242 (up from 231)