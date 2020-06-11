Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will present the annual “State of the City” address during a virtual luncheon on June 23.

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce will host the virtual luncheon on Zoom 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic dominates all aspects of communities across the United States and Sandy Springs, and Paul’s talk will address that.

Topics he plans to cover include the reopening of the city, which heads to Stage Two on June 15. Other topics include saving small businesses and restaurants and the current economic climate.

Register for the event online through the chamber’s website. The cost is free for chamber members and $10 plus tax for non-members. A link to the Zoom event will be sent via email the day before the virtual luncheon.