Though the Class of 2020 won’t have the stage lights illuminating their graduation walk during an in-person ceremony, the city of Dunwoody is asking residents to light up their homes to support the graduates.

On Monday, June 15, the “Light the Way Dunwoody” effort asks residents to turn on their porch or office lights or place luminaries outside to give a socially distant congratulations to graduates.

The city will have luminaries placed around City Hall to celebrate as well.

The program comes the day before Dunwoody High School’s virtual graduation. The school’s graduation ceremony was originally set for May 19 at the World Congress Center before the COVID-19 pandemic caused national school closures.