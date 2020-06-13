Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center is reopening its gardens and woodland on June 15 as the first phase of a pandemic comeback.

The Goizeuta Gardens consists of nine areas covering 33 acres of the museum property at 130 West Paces Ferry Road.

The gardens will be open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a limited number of guests allowed to enter every 30 minutes. Visitors must reserve tickets in advance. The 9 a.m. hour will be reserved for Atlanta History Center members; general admission ticket times will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

The History Center “strongly recommends” mask-wearing or face coverings for adults and children over 2. And masks will be required in all restrooms and cooling stations.

The Souper Jenny restaurant and Brash coffee shop within the main museum building are open for takeout. While the Museum Shop adjoining the café is closed, a Pop-up Museum Shop will be open in the gardens.

The main museum has been closed since March 13. The History Center said it expects to announce a reopening date for the interior exhibits soon.

Tickets are $21.50 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and $9 for youths age 4-12. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.