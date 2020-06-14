Brookhaven Municipal Court will reopen Monday, June 15 with new COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to a city press release.

The court has been closed since March and is rescheduling any cases cancelled because of the pandemic. The court will hold regular hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every weekday.

People coming into the court will have to have their temperature taken and respond to health screening questions, according to reopening guidelines. Face masks are required in the building and will be provided if someone does not have one. Hand sanitizer is required before entering the court, and the court requires everyone to social distance themselves and will not allow more than 30 people in the room at a time.

The court discourages visitors or people touching unnecessary surfaces. The courtroom will be sanitized between sessions.

If defendants, witnesses or attorneys would like to have a later court date because of COVID-19 risk factors or concerns, they can contact the court at 404-637-0660 or court@brookhavenga.gov.

The Municipal Court deals with violations of traffic laws, local ordinances and some state misdemeanors. It also allows people to pay some citations online instead of coming into the court.

The restart of in-person court proceedings is part of the city government’s phased reopening after COVID-19 closures. City hall reopened to the public on June 1, requiring people to wear masks in the building, and park and recreation also started gradually reopening facilities at the beginning of the month.