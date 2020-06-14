The Dunwoody Municipal Court will resume in-person hearings starting June 16 after months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court has expanded hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday because of a backlog of cases that accumulated during the closures. Before the pandemic, hearings were held one-and-a-half days a week.

The court will enforce new safety protocols, which include social distancing for courtroom seating and mandatory masks and temperature checks for defendants, attorneys and visitors.

Clerks have worked remotely the past couple of months to reschedule cases, said Dunwoody Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington in a press release.

The court clerk’s office in City Hall will also be open to the public 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Clerks will work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, and staff encourage residents to continue using email or phone calls if they have questions or requests.

The Municipal Court handles violations of state and local laws that occur within the city. Anyone with a case should have been notified by mail of a new date and time and can contact the clerk’s office at dunwoody.courts@dunwoodyga.gov with questions.

The court reopening hearings is part of the city’s phased reopening after the pandemic.

Other City Hall offices had a limited reopening in mid May, though most staff continue to work remotely.

On June 14, City Hall will be open 8 a.m.-noon Monday and Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.