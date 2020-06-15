The areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have seen about 259 COVID-19 diagnoses in the pandemic, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker. The count went up by 14 between the two latest reports, on June 7 and 9.

As of June 9, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 111 cases, and Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 148. The county does not track which ZIP codes the COVID-19 deaths are.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 129 on June 9. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 4,185 reported cases and 136 deaths, according to the June 9 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett and Fulton, which are the top two counties, by about 800 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of June 9:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 148 (up by 5)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 98 (up by 9)

30346: 13 (no change)