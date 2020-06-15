The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 91 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 15 and June 10 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The diagnoses increased in all of the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs. But the 14-day trend was down over the previous 14-day period in both cities varied among ZIP codes.

As of June 15, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,384 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,319 on June 3. Sandy Springs had 504 diagnoses, up from 478. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46.2% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.8% of the total.

There was an intervening update report on June 12 that was published simultaneously with the June 15 report.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 268 cases and their home city was unknown in 502 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 15 was 5,158, up from 4,980 on June 10. Of those, 285 died, or about 5.5%; about 18.5% were hospitalized. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 23% of diagnoses and 52% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 10 and June 15 reports were as follows. In 30305 and 30350, the 14-day trend was up; in 30326, the 14-day trend stayed the same; and in the others the trend was down.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 158 (up from 150)

30326: Total: 31 (up from 30)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 123 (up from 119)

30350: Total: 132 (up from 116)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 114 (up from 112)

30342: Total: 247 (up from 242)