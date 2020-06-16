COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes increased slightly in the five days between the latest reports, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses went up by 14 between the two latest reports, on June 9 and 14.

As of June 14, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 118 cases, which is 2.7% of DeKalb County’s total cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 155, which is 3.6% of the county’s total. The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 126 on June 14. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 4,353 reported cases and 142 deaths, according to the June 14 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett and Fulton, which are the top two counties, by about 800 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of June 14:

Brookhaven ZIP code

30319: 155 (up by 7)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 103 (up by 5)

30346: 15 (up by 2)