The president of one of Buckhead’s most influential neighborhood associations has stepped down after 20 years.

Gordon Certain had led the North Buckhead Civic Association since 2000. He stepped down in May, according to the organization’s website. Robert Patterson, well-known on the NBCA board for his public transit advocacy, is the new president.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, the NBCA represents one of Atlanta’s largest neighborhoods, extending from the central Buckhead business district in the south to the Sandy Springs border on the north, and stretching east-west between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

In an email announcement to members, Certain recounted some of the changes in his time as president.

“In 1998, North Buckhead had no parks; now our parks inventory is approaching 50 acres and we have several of the best parks in the city of Atlanta with more being developed,” he wrote. “In 1998, we had a limited voice in city affairs, having recently been split down the middle by Ga. 400. We responded by creating one of Atlanta’s first neighborhood websites” as well as a three-times-a-year print newsletter delivered to 4,400 recipients,” he added.

The NBCA was “instrumental” in the 2008 creation of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, an umbrella organization of civic associations, Certain noted.

In 2015, North Buckhead produced its own Neighborhood Master Plan, which was approved by the City Council and incorporated into the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan.

“I thank all of you for your past and future support to improve North Buckhead. As they say, it takes a village,” said Certain.

Certain said that “out-of-state family business obligations” prevent him from serving as president, but he will remain on the board.

In another leadership change at the NBCA, 18-year Land Use and Zoning Committee chair Walda Lavroff is also stepping down. Jim Sibley, former director of real estate for Habitat for Humanity in Atlanta, is taking over the position.