Sandy Springs Municipal Court officials sent one defendant packing June 16 because a relative at home had COVID-19.

That person’s case was rescheduled, said Sharon Kraun, spokesperson for the city. The incident came on the second day of the court’s reopening after a pandemic closure.

Court officials do a temperature check and a health screening for every person who enters the building. This check caught the defendant who had been potential exposure to COVID-19.

“It’s a good time to remind all to follow state health guidelines. If an individual is sick or has a relative at home who is ill with COVID or COVID-like symptoms, please stay home,” Kraun said.

The court’s schedule helps with social distancing. Pre-COVID, the court held two sessions daily in a three-day period. The court might deal with 80 defendants per session, Kraun said. Now up to five sessions are held daily, Monday through Thursday. Each session handles 15 to 20 people.

The city continues virtual court sessions on Fridays. Defendants can request that by emailing the court or by calling 770-206-2075 well in advance of their rescheduled or scheduled session.