Sandy Springs Municipal Court reopened for in-person hearings on June 15 with strict social distancing requirements in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines include:

Reschedule notices are required at security check-in

Temperatures will be taken. Anyone with too high a temperature will be sent away.

Court officials will ask everyone to sanitize their hands.

Wearing a face mask will be encouraged.

Court officials have staggered court hearings to reduce the number of people in the courtroom at any time. Each person must check in at the security checkpoint at or before their court time. Defendants can only enter the courtroom at their scheduled court time.

Between each court session, the courtroom will be sanitized.

Defendants need to leave their family or other support persons at home, including infants or children. For anyone who has an issue with childcare, ask the court for a virtual court hearing at muncipalcourts@sandyspringsga.gov, or for a one-time courtesy reschedule.

Though it’s not required by law, defendants under the age of 21 can bring one parent or guardian to the hearing with them.

Non-English speakers who require an interpreter need to email the court before the date and time on their reschedule notice. That gives court personnel time to reschedule defendants for an interpreter court date.

The court is located in Suite 501 of the Morgan Falls Business Park at 7840 Roswell Road.