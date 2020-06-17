Atlanta Public Schools is holding an online survey for input into its reopening models as it plans to start the school year Aug. 10 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

APS is considering whether to hold classes virtually, in-person or a hybrid of both. APS did not give a closing date for the survey, but has said it aims to settle on a reopening plan by mid-July.

The survey is available in English and Spanish on the APS website here.

The district is also holding two virtual town halls for input, on June 18 and 22.