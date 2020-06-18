Regarding the June 13 letter to the editor “The Reporter needs better representation, review of racially biased language”:

Really? I saw lots of damage on Saturday, May 30. The AT&T store; Del Frisco’s Grille; Bistro Niko; Dior; Jimmy Choo;

Ace Hardware.

Looked like a riot to me.

Geoff Nolan

Buckhead

