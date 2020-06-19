Atlanta Police homicide detectives have arrested David Lee, 29, in connection with the murder of three homeless people in Downtown this month.

Lee is accused of the shooting deaths of Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell and Maxine McDonald.

Lee was arrested Friday morning, June 19, in Gwinnett County.

The three murders happened June 1, June 11 and June 15 in various parts of Downtown, with all three victims were shot to death. There were witnesses who spotted the suspect and he was later shown in security video exiting the Chamblee MARTA station.