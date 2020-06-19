The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
June 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., under Ga. 400 closed.
Abernathy Road lane closures
June 19-21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.
June 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
June 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
June 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
Jun 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Spalding Drive and Hammond Drive, various lanes.
June 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.
June 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
I-285 ramp closures
June 19 and 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
June 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road, one right lane.
June 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
June 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.
June 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one left lane.
June 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, one left lane.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
June 19 and 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
June 19 and 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Spalding Drive closures
June 19-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and 22-25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound over Ga. 400 closed.
Other traffic changes
On June 19 and 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound between Mercedes-Benz Drive/Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Ga. 400 northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 24 and 26, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 24 and 26, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 24 and 26, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ga. 400 southbound ramp to I-285 westbound at Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On June 24 and 26, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ga. 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound at Johnson Ferry Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.