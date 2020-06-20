Applications are now open for the creATL Relief Fund to support Atlanta’s independent creative workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible applicants may receive $1,000 each to support essential financial obligations such as food, housing, utilities, medical expenses, and transportation costs affected by project cancellations and other pandemic-related disruptions.

Atlanta residents who work in the creative industry are eligible to apply for the creATL Relief Fund. To receive a grant, applicants must be part of the creative industry workforce — including film, television, media, music, e-sports, and digital entertainment — and live and operate within the city of Atlanta.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate loss of job opportunities, contracts, freelance or other work in the creative or entertainment industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact on their ability to cover living expenses and basic financial needs.

Applications are open through July 3 at 9 p.m. GAll eligibility requirements and application information are available on Invest Atlanta’s website at investatlanta.com/creATL. For more information, contact Sheoyki Jones, Creative Industries Program Manager for Invest Atlanta at sajones@investatlanta.com.