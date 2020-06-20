The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 109 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 19 and June 15 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The total diagnoses increased in all but one of the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs.

The 14-day trend was slightly down in Atlanta over the previous 14-day period and slightly up in Sandy Springs. That 14-day trend was as of June 12, the first full day that Gov. Brian Kemp lifted many restrictions on the size of gatherings and occupancy of businesses.

As of June 19, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,469 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,384 on June 15. Sandy Springs had 528 diagnoses, up from 504. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.8% of the total.

There was an intervening update report on June 17 that contained incorrect numbers for Fulton’s cities, repeating the information from the June 15 report.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 272 cases and their home city was unknown in 508 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 19 was 5,367, up from 5,158 on June 15. Of those, 301 died, or about 5.6%; about 18.2% were hospitalized. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 23% of diagnoses and 52% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 15 and June 19 reports were as follows. In 30305, 30328 and 30350, the 14-day trend was up; in 30326, the 14-day trend stayed the same; and 30327 and 30342, the trend was down. However, there may be an error in the numbers for 30327, which is reported with a net decrease of 5 cases, but not with a note about data cleansing, and with a calculation showing a percentage increase in cases.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 159 (up from 158)

30326: Total: 34 (up from 31)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 125 (up from 123)

30350: Total: 146 (up from 132)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 109 (down from 114); this number may be in error.

30342: Total: 261 (up from 247)