Los Vecinos de Buford Highway will host a car parade to honor the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 20.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Northeast Plaza at 3307 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Each senior will be announced and honored.

Los Vecinos President Marco Palma said he expects about 60 cars of seniors from Cross Keys, Chamblee and Dunwoody high schools. The group also welcomes other seniors who would like to come celebrate. Registration for participating in the announcements is closed.

Brookhaven Police Department will escort the parade out of Northeast Plaza and north on Buford Highway. Cars will drive about 2 miles to the Clairmont Road intersection before making a U-turn to return to Northeast Plaza. The parade is expected to last an hour.

Families are asked to practice social distancing guidelines while waiting for the car parade to start and wear masks.

Los Vecinos is a nonprofit community advocacy organization for the Buford Highway neighborhoods.