The Ga. 400 northbound Exit 5B to Abernathy Road westbound will close permanently June 25.

After that date, both eastbound and westbound traffic will use Exit 5A.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is making the change to enable construction of a diverging diamond interchange at Abernathy Road and to add collector-distributor bridges over the road. The work is part of the Transform 285/400 project, a reconstruction of the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange that is scheduled to finish later this year.

Signs will be installed to help motorists navigate the exit changes.