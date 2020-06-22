Brookhaven District 3 City Councilmember Madeleine Simmons will host a virtual town hall meeting on Monday, June 29 to discuss racial justice and equality.

“There is no question that racial injustice exists in our country,” Simmons said in an email. “It is often overwhelming for people to know how they can best help in the movement for equality. I believe that having consistent and continued conversations on this topic are steps in the right direction.”

Brookhaven Planning Commissioner John Funny will join Simmons.

Simmons, who served on the Brookhaven Planning Commission before her election to council, said she wanted Funny to participate as a friend and constituent.

“He and his family have been personally affected by inequalities in the justice system in South Carolina,” Simmons said. “I am very thankful he accepted my invitation to participate in this important conversation.”

Simmons hosts her “Mondays with Madeleine” town halls at the last Monday of every month. Though a few were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said about 40 people participated in her last town hall.

The town hall will be streamed on Facebook and start at 6 p.m. The public can comment or ask questions by commenting on Facebook Live or emailing PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov.