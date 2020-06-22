The Buford Highway community’s Class of 2020 was celebrated in a June 20 car parade and party at the Northeast Plaza shopping center in Brookhaven.

Organized by the community organization Los Vecinos de Buford Highway, the event drew graduates and their families from Chamblee, Cross Keys, Dunwoody and Lakeside high schools.

About 40 vehicles joined in the parade, which drove on Buford Highway to Clairmont Road and returned to the shopping center.

“This is a great event to celebrate our community and its high school graduates,” one of the organizers, Jonathan Peraza Campos, told the crowd. “Let’s make this an annual event!”

Car parades have become a popular way to celebrate graduates during the coronavirus pandemic, as traditional celebrations have become difficult or impossible due to safety precautions.

Photos by Phil Mosier.