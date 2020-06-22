Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul has postponed his “State of the City” address scheduled for June 23 due to an illness in his family.

City spokesperson Sharon Kraun said that Paul had to deal with a family illness, forcing him to postpone his address.

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, which was to host to the speech via Zoom, said it will be rescheduled after July 4.

Paul had planned to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic dominates all aspects of the city and its residents’ lives. Reopening of city facilities, which expand in July, was another topic on his agenda. The economic climate and methods to help struggling small businesses also were up for discussion.