COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes continue to increase along with cases across the state, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses went up by 24 between the two latest reports, on June 16 and 22.

As of June 22, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 127 cases, which is 2.7% of DeKalb County’s total cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 155, which is 3.7% of the county’s total.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 123 on June 22. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 4,761 reported cases and 165 deaths, according to the June 22 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett by 1,600 cases and Fulton by 800.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of June 22:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 178 (up by 15)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 110 (up by 7)

30346: 17 (up by 2)