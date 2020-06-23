Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex’s mailboxes.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the suspects took a large amount of mail from different slots on June 18 at The Carlyle at Perimeter apartments at 100 Dunwoody Gables Drive.

The suspects are a man and a woman, both White and in their 20s or 30s. They are wanted for larceny mail theft. They were last seen on foot, DPD said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective R. Barrett at 678-382-6934 or robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov.