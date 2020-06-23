The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 125 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 22 and June 19 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day trend rose in both cities, and the number of diagnoses rose in all of the cities’ main ZIP codes.

As of June 22, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,568 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,469 on June 15. Sandy Springs had 554 diagnoses, up from 528. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.8% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.9% of the total.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 289 cases and their home city was unknown in 546 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 22 was 5,609, up from 5,367 on June 15. Of those, 304 died, or about 5.4%; about 17.6% were hospitalized. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 21% of diagnoses and 49% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 19 and June 22 reports were as follows. In 30305, 30328, 30350 and 30342, the 14-day trend was up; in 30326, the 14-day trend stayed the same; and in 30327, the trend was down.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 173 (up from 159)

30326: Total: 36 (up from 34)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 135 (up from 125)

30350: Total: 156 (up from 146)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 113 (down from 109)

30342: Total: 268 (up from 261)