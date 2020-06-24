The Atlanta City Council will hold a remote work session on the Tree Protection Ordinance rewrite Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held remotely due to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

The latest draft, issued in March, is an attempt to balance tree preservation and development. City officials have said that, despite the pandemic, it remains on track for review and approval of a final version in August.

Tree protection is a topic of lively debate in general, and the advocacy group Tree Next Door has raised recent concerns about the appropriateness of spending of tree-replanting funds that may help to shape the final version of the ordinance.

The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The public can tune into the meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Members of the public may leave comments associated with the work session by dialing (404) 330-6042 and leaving a voicemail not to exceed three minutes. Public comment will close two hours prior to the start of the meeting.

The draft tree protection ordinance can be found at https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/city-planning/urban-ecology-framework.

Questions about the draft ordinance may be sent to the project team at treeordinance@atlantaga.gov.