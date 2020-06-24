In a major shakeup in the neighborhood’s business and civic organizations, Buckhead Community Improvement District Executive Director Jim Durrett will become the new president of the Buckhead Coalition. Both group’s staffs will merge, and combine offices with two other key groups, Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Business Association.

Durrett will retain his role as Buckhead CID executive director. At the Buckhead Coalition, he replaces founding president and former Atlanta mayor Sam Massell, whose retirement after 32 years, effective June 30, prompted the reorganization.

Durrett already has another prominent role as the main proponent of “HUB404 Atlanta GA,” a proposed park capping Ga. 400 in Buckhead, and he serves as treasurer of a nonprofit conservancy that is planning it.

The changes make Durrett, already a powerful figure in the community, even more directly influential on local policy and programming than Massell, who long has been nicknamed the “mayor of Buckhead.”

While sharing a nonprofit or not-for-profit structure, the four Buckhead groups cover a wide variety of purposes and goals:

Buckhead Community Improvement District: A self-taxing group of property owners, with a board filled with major developers, that funds public safety, transportation and beautification projects.

Buckhead Coalition: A private, invitation-only community group of 100 members who pay fees of thousands of dollars to join. The group compiles detailed information about Buckhead, provides donations and volunteers to a variety of programs, and hosts an annual lunch known for news-making speakers.

Livable Buckhead: Led by Executive Director Denise Starling, a sustainability-focused nonprofit that oversees construction and operation of the PATH400 multiuse path, organizes alternative commuting programs, consults on conservation improvements like solar energy fixtures, and studies such topics as affordable housing policy. Its board includes representatives of many prominent developers. Starling also chairs two separate but influential Development Review Committees for special city zoning districts in the neighborhood, providing detailed advice on designs.

Buckhead Business Association: Led by Executive Director Barry Hundley, a business networking group known for hosting prominent speakers throughout the year.

In another tightening of the relationships, officials from the other three groups will join the Buckhead Coalition board as ex officio members. They include Hundley from the BBA; Buckhead CID board chair Thad Ellis, who is a senior vice president at the real estate firm Cousins Properties; and Livable Buckhead board chair Bob Stoner, a retired real estate professional. In addition, Starling will be involved in Buckhead Coalition board meetings “to ensure alignment and to foster cooperation and communication,” according to a press release.

Massell will remain a consultant to the Buckhead Coalition for two years.

“All of our organizations share a common vision to make Buckhead the most welcoming place to live, work, shop, dine, visit and play,” said Ellis in the press release. “No one can quite articulate that vision like Sam Massell, but with four organizations committed to acting and speaking with a more unified voice, we are excited about the ongoing vibrancy of Buckhead.”

“Each organization brings unique strengths to this exciting new working relationship,” said Stoner in the press release. “The whole is definitely going to be greater than the sum of its parts.”

“Sam Massell is a singular figure whose impact on Buckhead and the city of Atlanta simply cannot be replicated,” said Joe Evans, chair of the Buckhead Coalition board, in the press release. “His retirement after 32 years led us to step back and evaluate how best to marshal our collective resources in a way that builds on his legacy. We are thrilled to forge a deeper bond with the Buckhead CID, Livable Buckhead, and Buckhead Business Association.”

It was not immediately clear where the joint offices of the combined organizations will be.