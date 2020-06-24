While Fulton County Library System branches remain closed due to the pandemic, they will begin offering curbside drop-off and pick-up of books and other materials July 1.

To drop off items, patrons will be able to use designated bins in front of the branch libraries.

For pick-up, items placed on hold by patrons will be available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have to bring library or photo IDs and follow some social distancing precautions. Walk-up patrons will use designated tables in front of the libraries, display their card or ID, and receive their materials. Drive-up patrons will use designated parking spaces, display their card or ID through the closed vehicle window, and open the trunk or back seat to allow library staff to place materials inside.

A “very limited selection” of passes will be available for checkout during curbside service, according to a press release. Residents are asked not to donate books at this time.

All items returned to the library will be placed in quarantine and will not be checked out to any library patron for a minimum of 24 hours.

For more information, see the library system website at fulcolibrary.org.