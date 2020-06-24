North Atlanta High School’s pandemic-delayed in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for July 23 at Lakewood Stadium in South Atlanta.

It is part of a series of in-person graduation ceremonies Atlanta Public Schools is staging, all at the stadium, July 20-23.

The ceremony for Buckhead’s North Atlanta High is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 24, is reserved as an inclement weather make-up day.

Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be enforced. Visit atlantapublicschools.us/gradnation for the full schedule and more details.

A virtual graduation celebration for North Atlanta High was held May 22.