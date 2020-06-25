COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have increased by 42 cases between the last two reports, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 324 as of the county’s June 24 report, compared to 282 cases reported on June 22.

As of June 24, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 131 cases, which is 2.6% of DeKalb County’s total cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 193, which is 3.8% of the county’s total. Brookhaven has seen a double-digit rise in cases in the last two reports.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 117 on June 24. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 5,104 reported cases and 166 deaths, according to the June 24 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett by 1,900 cases and Fulton by 900.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of June 24:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 193 (up 15)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 113 (up 3)

30346: 18 (up 1)