Community organizations are teaming up to supply boxes of meals and groceries to food-insecure people along the Buford Highway corridor for the second “Day of Action.”

The distribution of the ready-to-heat meals, groceries and bread will begin at either 10 or 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, depending on the distribution center.

Lily Pabian, executive director of the community group We Love BuHi, said that, because of economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, families in the Buford Highway community have had more problems with food insecurity, or the inability to get adequate food for the household.

Many food banks require driver’s licenses, Pabian said, so undocumented immigrants on Buford Highway have not been able to get meal help, which helped spur the “Day of Action.”

“We’re going to give out food with no questions asked,” Pabian said. “It’s about privacy, and it’s about integrity.”

Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides assistance to food service workers, is sponsoring one of the distributions across from the Doraville Courthouse at 3765 Park Avenue starting at 10 a.m. More details about this location can be found on its website here.

The organization plans to distribute 2,000 boxes of food with support from Good Food Works, a foundation of restaurant group Hopkins and Co. that has the aim to end community hunger.

The Latin American Association at 2750 Buford Highway in Brookhaven will pass out food to previously notified families, and anyone in need is welcome at the Mexican consulate at 1700 Chantilly Drive in Brookhaven at 11 a.m.

Other food distribution centers include locations in Gwinnett, Chatham, Hall, Houston, Cobb and Newton counties.

Representatives from We Love BuHi and financial support organization Latino Community Funds Georgia will help to distribute the meals. Other volunteers can sign up to help here to assemble the food boxes on June 26 or pass out packages on June 27.