The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 205 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 22 and June 24 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day trend rose in both cities, and the number of diagnoses rose in all of the cities’ main ZIP codes.

As of June 24, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,738 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,568 on June 22. Sandy Springs 589 had diagnoses, up from 554. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.9% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.9% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charter in the report, comparing the 14-day period ending June 17 with the previous 14 days. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend rose by 30.4% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 59.5%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 300 cases and their home city was unknown in 565 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 24 was 5,959, up from 5,609 on June 22. Of those, 301 are reported as having died; that is three fewer deaths than were reported in the June 22 report, a discrepancy that was not explained. About 17% of patients were hospitalized and about 5.1% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 20% of diagnoses and 49% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 22 and June 24 reports were as follows. The 14-day trend was up in all of the ZIP codes except 30327, where the trend was down.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 189 (up from 173)

30326: Total: 39 (up from 36)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 143 (up from 135)

30350: Total: 166 (up from 156)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 117 (down from 113)

30342: Total: 288 (up from 268)