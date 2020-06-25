Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will deliver his rescheduled “State of the City” address on July 9 in a virtual Zoom meeting.

The original date was postponed due to an illness in the mayor’s family.

The virtual address, hosted by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Anyone who previously registered will receive a link for the Zoom meeting on July 8. Anyone wanting to join the meeting who hasn’t registered can do so on the Chamber’s website here.

Topics the mayor is expected to address include how the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated all aspects of the city and its residents’ lives. Reopening of the city, the economic climate and methods to help struggling small businesses also are anticipated topics.